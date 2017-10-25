'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' is slated for release in November

Published 4:14 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nintendo announced late Tuesday, October 24 (October 25 Manila time) that it was coming out with a mobile version of popular title Animal Crossing.

Called Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nintendo's new game will see players interacting with anthropomorphic animals and decorating their own personal campground and camper on iOS and Android devices.

The game is slated for a November release.

The Verge added in its report that part of the focus for the new title is in building your own furniture for your camp by looking for materials to build with. It will also feature microtransactions and what will likely be some kind of building or activity timer.

Sadly, it won't initially be a worldwide release, with the Philippines out of the starting list of countries. Below is the list of countries that will initially get the game:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

More information on Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is available on the game's website. Interested gamers can also register for updates and availability in their country on this page. – Rappler.com