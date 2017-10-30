Sony's pre-event livestream at 11:00 pm Manila time will feature 21 game updates, with 7 new titles meant for the PlayStation 4 and the PS VR

Published 3:45 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Paris will play host to some major PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PS VR announcements on Monday, October 30 (October 31, Manila time) as Sony is set to show off some new games during Paris Games Week 2017.

According to the PlayStation blog, the company will have a media showcase at 9:00 am PST (12:00 EST, 12:00 am of October 31 in Manila) showcasing a number of titles.

An hour before that, however, an introductory livestream will feature 21 game updates "including 7 all-new game announcements for PS4 and PS VR."

Sony will be streaming the events live on live.playstation.com, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, so if you want to tune in to the new game announcements, don't hesitate to check out the streams beginning at 11:00 pm in Manila. – Rappler.com

