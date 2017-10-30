The new feature will allow a user to delete a message from everyone they sent a mistaken message to within 7 minutes of posting

Published 6:52 PM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Whatsapp is rolling out an update to its messaging service that will allow users to take back their mistakes by deleting them from an individual or group chat.

The new feature will allow a user to delete a message from everyone they sent a mistaken message to within 7 minutes of posting.

In its support page for the new feature, Whatsapp also that users will know a message has been removed from the chat by replacing the errant text with "This message was deleted" for everyone who received the message.

Whatsapp added the new feature will only work if you and the recipient are using the latest version of Whatsapp for your respective phones.

Sadly, however, there is no assurance that a message will not be read before you delete it, so it's best to be sure about what you write before you press the send button to begin with. – Rappler.com