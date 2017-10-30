Here's a quick roundup of the new PS4 and PS VR titles shown off ahead of the main PlayStation show at Paris Games Week

Published 12:07 AM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sony's come out swinging with a number of new titles for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation VR to kick off Paris Games Week on Monday, October 30.

The pre-event show began with a trailer and gameplay reveal for Guacamelee 2, featuring the famous luchador and chicken of the first game. The game is set to hit the PS4 console "soonish."

Meanwhile, two other games – The Hong Kong Massacre and The Gardens Between – also got world debut premieres.

The Hong Kong Massacre is a top-down, twin-stick shooter, while The Gardens Between bills itself as "a surreal adventure through moments in time."

A new tennis game is also coming to the PS4! Tennis World Tour is slated for a 2018 release!

Two PlayStation VR games scheduled for 2018 also received a world debut at Paris Games Week.

The first game, Megalith, is a VR shooter that bills you as a titan destined to fight on the path to becoming a god.

The second game, Bow to Blood, lets you pilot airships in battle.

Also shown off during the pre-show was Ultrawings VR and Sprint Vector.

Also getting an announcement trailer for the PSVR is Star Child.

Finally, the final two games revealed ahead of the main show are Oure and Spelunky 2.

Slated to be released in a few hours, Oure is a fliying game where you're a child who can become a dragon, and you're flying around trying to convince the world's guardians to return to their duties.

Mossmouth Games' Spelunky 2 is a sequel to the much loved Spelunky, where it seems the original spelunker's son will be taking up the miner's helmet to go on his own adventure.

Excited for the games? Let's move onto the main show! – Rappler.com