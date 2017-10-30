While slim on details, 'Ghost of Tsushima' does promise plenty of samurai-themed action from the open world adventure game developer Sucker Punch

Published 12:24 AM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sony opened up the festivities for Paris Games Week by revealing a new samurai-themed open-world action game for the PlayStation 4 from the folks at Sucker Punch, makers of the Infamous and Sly Cooper series of games.

The new title, Ghost of Tsushima, is slim on details so far, but features a samurai fighting against a group that seems to have taken over his village.

Watch the announcement video below.

Meanwhile, here's a synopsis from Sony:

"The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan — until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting — the way of the Ghost — as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan."

Excited? Here's to hoping we learn more as Paris Games Week moves onward. – Rappler.com