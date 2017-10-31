When Microsoft's Edge browser crashes, apparently it's Google Chrome to the rescue!

Published 4:47 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Making its rounds on the internet this week is a video from September in which a Microsoft employee does the seemingly unthinkable and installs a competing browser in the middle of a presentation.

It's no horror story, however, as the unnamed employee took the time to casually address the audience so he could continue the demonstration unhindered.

Microsoft themselves recorded and uploaded the video onto YouTube. According to The Next Web, the presentation aimed to show potential customers how to migrate applications and data onto Microsoft's cloud service, but Edge kept crashing during the demonstration.

The employee, likely seeing the necessary trade-off he'd have to engage in to do the demonstration properly, went ahead and installed the Chrome browser to finish the job.

The employee also held onto his pride as a Microsoft user. When asked if he would like to share browsing and user data with Google, he calmly unticks the box, and casually says to the audience, "and... we're not going to help make Google better."

He also explained that the Edge browser on the machine he's using is a bit "locked down" compared to regular Edge browsers.

Watch the video below, beginning at the 37:10 mark, for the funny bits:

– Rappler.com