The PS4 gets its Monster Hunter World beta on December 9! Players can also dress up in the game to look like Horizon: Zero Dawn protagonist Aloy as apart of a collaborative effort.

Published 9:06 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Monster hunters around the world are getting ready to unite in their first foray into the wilds of Capcom's upcoming title, Monster Hunter World, and their first excursion just so happens to be a beta test for the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

Sony showed off a new trailer for the game at Paris Game Week, letting players know that a beta test was incoming on December 9.

The Monster Hunter World website added the game beta's duration would last for a minimum of 3 days, with online mulitplayer requiring a subscription to PlayStation Plus.

The game's first collaboration has also been shown off – with Horizon: Zero Dawn! Players will be able to take on the armor and physical likeness of protagonist Aloy, and will also be able to dress their Palico cat companion to look like a machine. They'll need to complete a quest and gather the right materials to this though.

Eager fans may want to check out the beta to see if the game is right for them. Happy hunting! – Rappler.com