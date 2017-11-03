Over $370,000 worth of iPhone X units are stolen in San Francisco on Thursday, November 2, lifted off the UPS delivery truck they were being delivered in

Published 3:19 PM, November 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Planning on buying an iPhone X from a reseller?

Aside from worrying about potentially exorbitant markups from resellers, purchasers of the new smartphone may also want to make sure their units aren't actually stolen goods.

Over $370,000 worth of iPhone X units were stolen in San Francisco on Thursday, November 2, lifted off the UPS delivery truck they were being delivered in.

According to CNET, police reports said the theft happened between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Each of the phones was catalogued in a police report with a description, as well as the iPhone's serial number.

The UPS driver had reportedly locked the cargo area after parking outside the Stonestown Galleria mall in the Lakeside neighborhood of San Francisco. A janitor noticed the suspects unloading boxes from the UPS truck and into a Dodge van, and took a photo of the admittedly "suspicious" sight.

UPS said it's working with law enforcement investigating the theft.

The suspects, however, have not yet been caught.

Pre-orders will still be met on time, according to a person familiar with the matter, though this may wreak havoc on walk-in sales at the mall.

Normally, stolen smartphones can be priced well on the black market especially if they're stolen from one country and shipped elsewhere for significant markups. Unopened and unregistered phones, however, may fetch an even higher price.

The iPhone X became available in some Southeast Asian markets – such as Singapore – on Friday, with some traveling long distances and camping out for a chance at the new device. – Rappler.com