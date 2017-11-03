The phones arrive two months after their launch in US and other markets

Published 4:58 PM, November 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Telcos Smart and Globe have announced the release date for Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in the Philippines: November 17.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 in September – a direct upgrade of the 7, and follows the traditional form factor of iPhones. The iPhone X, which had been announced at the same time as the 8, has not been given a release date yet in the country. The X was released in late October in 50 countries. (READ: Feature comparison: iPhone X vs 8 vs 8 Plus)

Smart and Globe made the announcement on Facebook, with Smart posting first, around midnight, Friday, November 3:

Twelve hours later, Globe followed with their own announcement:

Pricing and plan details have yet to be announced.

Smart pre-orders begin on November 10, Friday via store.smart.com.ph. Globe hasn't announced pre-order details but has posted a link to their iPhone 8 page.

Who's #TeamSmart? Who's #TeamGlobe? – Rappler.com