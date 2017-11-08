In-game achievements translate to PlayStation cash in new rewards program

Published 2:26 PM, November 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sony is rolling out a rewards program in the US where PlayStation gamers can trade in their in-game achievements for some PlayStation store credit.

While the earned cash rewards are diminutive compared to, say, being a professional e-sport player, the program is still a nice way earn a real-life reward from earning those in-game PlayStation trophies. These trophies are earned when a player achieves certain milestones in a game.

Only silver, gold, and platinum trophies have points allotted to them. For every silver trophy, a gamer earns 1 point; 10 points for every gold; and 100 for every platinum. For every 1,000 points earned, gamers are treated to a $10 gift voucher.

Hardcore gamers such as Roughdaw4 currently has the most PlayStation trophies, as Gamespot reports. He has 15,511 silver, 6,903 gold, and 1,359 platinum trophies or the equivalent of $1,583 – enough to buy about 30 full-priced PlayStation 4 games. For just playing games really, really well, this seems to be a nice, extra reward to aim for.

The sad part? The program is only currently available to US gamers. – Rappler.com