Players will get to experience JK Rowling’s Wizarding World: learn spells, fight legendary beasts, and team up with other players

Published 10:37 AM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Niantic Labs, the makers of the hit mobile augmented reality (AR) game Pokemon Go, has announced that it is creating a Harry Potter AR game.

In a blog post on Thursday, November 9, Niantic CEO John Hanke wrote that Niantic has partnered with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and WB Games to develop “Harry Potter: Wizard Unite," and bring the “magical and beloved series to life in a brand new way.”

More details about the game will be announced in 2018.

Hanke said players will finally get to experience JK Rowling’s wizarding world: learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts, and team up with other players.

"Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will leverage the full stack of the Niantic Platform while also providing an opportunity to pioneer all new technology and gameplay mechanics,” he said.

Niantic Incorporated is behind Pokemon Go which was a huge hit. It was downloaded 100 million times and earned $10 million in daily revenues on its first month in North America and Australia.

Niantic's first AR mobilegame was Ingress, which it said “turned real-wrld streets, neighborhoods and cities into a global game board.” – Rappler.com