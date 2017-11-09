How fast are internet speeds in ASEAN countries?
MANILA, Philippines – How do ASEAN countries rank in terms of internet connection speed and 4G LTE speed?
While Singaporeans may enjoy rather fast general internet and 4G LTE connectivity, the Philippines, where the 2017 ASEAN Summit will be held, just so happens to have the slowest speeds among ASEAN countries tested in Akamai and OpenSignal speed reports.
Akamai's First Quarter State of the Internet - Connectivity Report, released on May 31, lists the general connection speeds of 6 out of 10 ASEAN countries in terms of Megabits per second (Mbps).
Of the 10 ASEAN countries, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar are not listed in the report.
Below is the listed general connection speeds of the 6 listed ASEAN countries:
- Singapore: 20.3 Mbps
- Thailand: 16 Mbps
- Vietnam : 9.5 Mbps
- Malaysia: 8.9 Mbps
- Indonesia: 7.2 Mbps
- Philippines: 5.5 Mbps
Meanwhile, OpenSignal's November State of LTE report, released November 1, also listed 6 out of the 10 ASEAN countries among a total of 74 countries checked:
Below is the ranking of the 6 countries, with Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam not listed in the results.
- Singapore: 46.64 Mbps
- Malaysia: 14.17 Mbps
- Cambodia: 12.15 Mbps
- Thailand: 9.40 Mbps
- Indonesia: 9.02 Mbps
- Philippines: 8.24 Mbps
As the rankings show, the Philippines has the slowest general connection speed and the slowest 4G LTE speed among the ASEAN countries checked.
The Philippines, however, will be passing the reins of the ASEAN Summit to Singapore, the country with the fastest speeds not just among ASEAN countries, but nearly across most of the world as well. – Rappler.com
31st ASEAN Summit
Full coverage of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.
Public Advisories
- 31st ASEAN Summit schedule
- Class/work suspensions for ASEAN Summit
- Lockdown areas around ASEAN Summit venues
- NLEX on lockdown for leaders' arrivals
- No-fly zones in Manila, Clark
- Flight cancellations