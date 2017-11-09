Singapore's internet speeds are the fastest while ASEAN Summit host, Philippines, has the slowest speeds among ASEAN countries tested in Akamai and OpenSignal speed reports

Published 7:18 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – How do ASEAN countries rank in terms of internet connection speed and 4G LTE speed?

While Singaporeans may enjoy rather fast general internet and 4G LTE connectivity, the Philippines, where the 2017 ASEAN Summit will be held, just so happens to have the slowest speeds among ASEAN countries tested in Akamai and OpenSignal speed reports.

Akamai's First Quarter State of the Internet - Connectivity Report, released on May 31, lists the general connection speeds of 6 out of 10 ASEAN countries in terms of Megabits per second (Mbps).

Of the 10 ASEAN countries, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar are not listed in the report.

Below is the listed general connection speeds of the 6 listed ASEAN countries:

Singapore: 20.3 Mbps

Thailand: 16 Mbps

Vietnam : 9.5 Mbps

Malaysia: 8.9 Mbps

Indonesia: 7.2 Mbps

Philippines: 5.5 Mbps

Meanwhile, OpenSignal's November State of LTE report, released November 1, also listed 6 out of the 10 ASEAN countries among a total of 74 countries checked:

Below is the ranking of the 6 countries, with Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam not listed in the results.

Singapore: 46.64 Mbps

Malaysia: 14.17 Mbps

Cambodia: 12.15 Mbps

Thailand: 9.40 Mbps

Indonesia: 9.02 Mbps

Philippines: 8.24 Mbps

As the rankings show, the Philippines has the slowest general connection speed and the slowest 4G LTE speed among the ASEAN countries checked.

The Philippines, however, will be passing the reins of the ASEAN Summit to Singapore, the country with the fastest speeds not just among ASEAN countries, but nearly across most of the world as well. – Rappler.com