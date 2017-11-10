Globe remains quiet on the Philippine price of the iPhone X

Published 1:42 PM, November 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Just a week after telcos Globe and Smart announced availability details for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, news about the iPhone X's availability began trickling in.

On Friday, November 10, Globe officially announced availability dates for the much-awaited albeit expensive iPhone X through their Facebook page – effectively confirming the date posted on Apple's own website.

The iPhone X through Globe will be available on December 1, with pre-orders beginning on Friday, November 24, which is exactly two weeks from now. Wallets ready, Apple fans?

Not one to let an opportunity for "hugot" jokes pass, some netizens poked fun at the iPhone X's name and potential high price, comparing it to an ex, as in ex-boyfriend or girlfriend:

One guy wasn't feeling the jokes though:

What's not a joke, of course, is the iPhone X's potential Philippine price. Excluding any special or luxury editions, the iPhone X could arguably be the most expensive mass-market phone to be released this year in the Philippines. Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 took that title in August when it came out for P49,990. In the US, it launched at $930. The iPhone X, announced just a few weeks later, was priced at $999. Likely, the X will be officially breaching the P50,000-mark.

A week before Apple revealed the Philippine launch date of the iPhone X, the phone also started coming out in unofficial channels with prices ranging from P80,000 to 100,000, eliciting shock from the tech community. The community's reaction, along with an official release date being made public days later, has since brought down the gray market price by at least P10,000.

Expect an official price announcement from Globe and other official distributors Beyond The Box, Power Mac Center, and telecommunications company Smart in the coming days. – Rappler.com