Published 10:04 PM, November 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The lip-synching application Musical.ly is being sold to Beijing ByteDance Technology, which is behind Chinese news aggregation service Toutiao.

While the deal remains undisclosed, the Wall Street Journal said it could go for as much as $1 billion.

A report from TechCrunch also said Bytedance will pay between $800 million and $1 billion for the company.

Musical.ly lets users create video selfies to music, then share the output with their friends. Popular "Musers," or Musical.ly users, have their own millions-strong following and can engage in brand partnerships with Musical.ly using a revenue sharing agreement.

The company says it has 60 million monthly active users. – Rappler.com