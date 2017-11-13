According to an account representing Lovense, the recording of audio is a 'minor bug – a temporary file that is created when someone uses the Sound Control feature.' It also only affects Android devices.

Published 4:54 PM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Making the rounds over the weekend was news regarding a vibrator remote-control application called Lovense Remote and a minor bug that has reportedly since been patched on that app.

A thread on Reddit on Thursday, November 9, showed the Lovense Remote app was recording audio when it was being used.

According to an account representing Lovense, the behavior was a "minor bug - a temporary file that is created when someone uses the Sound Control feature." It also only affected Android devices.

Lovense also said an update was prepped for release to address the bug a day after it was found.

The Verge, in its report, said this was not the first instance of misbehavior from a Lovense product or of sex toys behaving badly. A buttplug from the same company was found to be hackable via bluetooth earlier this year.

In an unrelated report, The Verge also said bluetooth-enabled WeVibe products and its associated app were collecting and recording users' personal information. The company settled its class-action suit for $3.75 million. – Rappler.com