Firefox Quantum reportedly boasts much faster loading times than Google Chrome and Firefox from 6 months ago

Published 10:46 AM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Mozilla on Tuesday, November 14 (November 15, Manila time) released Firefox 57, the latest version of the Firefox browser which they have also dubbed Firefox Quantum.

Firefox Quantum comes with a number of improvements, as well as a visual redesign. The improvements include a smooth browsing experience regardless of the number of tabs you have open, as well up to 30% less memory used compared to Chrome.

Firefox Quantum is also touted as being up to twice as fast to load websites as Firefox was from 6 months ago, and is often shown as being perceivably quicker to load in tests against Chrome on Windows 10, according to tests.

Aside from the improvements, Firefox Quantum also comes with the now-standard bells and whistles, such as extensions and themes, as well as a powerful private browsing mode for the security minded.

Firefox 57 is available to download on Firefox.com, and can also be picked up on Android through Google Play. The iOS version should eventually hit Apple's app store soon. – Rappler.com