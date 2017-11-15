Pikachu professes obsessive attachment to Ash in straight English, ruining the childhood memories of a number of moviegoers

Published 2:29 PM, November 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A new Pokémon movie came out this year, hitting Japanese theaters back in July, where it reigned atop the box office.

In November, the movie, Pokémon: I Choose You!, finally arrived on US shores to the delight of Pokémon fans – especially to older fans as the movie is a retelling of the videogame-based anime's first episode. It's also a movie commemorating the anime's 20th anniversary.

But there was one big change from the anime series that blew fans' minds away more than that time everyone went crazy for Pokémon Go: Pikachu spoke.

The yellow critter spoke – and not in the way we've been used to. It spoke in plain English.

In the scene, as Ash starts to faint, he asks Pikachu why it won't go back to its Pokéball. Pikachu has always been known for being sort of a rebel this way: it doesn't stay in its Pokéball like most of its other ilk do. Now we finally have an answer why.

Responding to Ash, Pikachu says, in its sweetest voice, "It's because I always want to be with you." Yup.

How are people reacting? A video on Twitter posted by Buzzfeed news director Ryan Broderick pretty much sums it up:

Hi, I am just learning that Pikachu speaks English in the new Pokemon movie and, yes, it is extremely fucking weird pic.twitter.com/k5hm5lyW7Y — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) November 13, 2017

Some Pokémon like Meowth and Mewtwo have been able to speak in English, but they were the exception. Meowth learned to speak English, while Mewtwo and a number of other legendary creatures speak through telepathic messages.

Most of them just repeatedly say their name or some syllables out of it to express themselves.

Pikachu has never been one to have some sort of English proficiency, so hearing it speak that way for the first time understandably gave some viewers a jolt – either of amusement or disappointment. – Rappler.com