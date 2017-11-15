Noctis will join the King of Iron Fist tournament in the second quarter of 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The newest bit of downloadable content coming to Namco Bandai's Tekken 7 fighting game is Noctis Lucis Caelum of Final Fantasy XV.

This new Square Enix tie-in, following in the footsteps of its team-up with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Origins, features Noctis as a playable competitor in the King of Iron Fist tournament, complete with his signature armaments and warping techniques.

While he won't get a story mode – the above video is about all the exposition he'll get – Noctis' introduction will also bring a new stage with his DLC.

Noctis will become a Tekken contender in Spring 2018.