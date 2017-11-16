The Waze Driver Satisfaction Index analyzed the driving experience of its millions of monthly active Waze users in 39 countries and 217 metros, and the Philippines gets a score of 3.02

Published 3:59 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is the worst place to drive, according to self-reports of users of the navigation app Waze, in the 2017 edition of the app's Waze Driver Satisfaction Index.

The Waze Driver Satisfaction Index analyzed the driving experience of its millions of monthly active Waze users in 39 countries and 217 metros, and the Philippines got a score of 3.02.

The Driver Satisfaction Index looked at 6 qualitative and quantitative attributes to create the driver satisfaction score:

Traffic – density and severity of traffic

Road Safety – density of accidents, road hazards and weather

Driver Services – access to gas stations and easy parking

Road Quality – road quality and infrastructure

Socio-economic – access to cars and impact of gas prices

Wazeyness – happiness and helpfulness of the Waze community

The Philippines had the following scores for those 6 metrics:

Traffic: 1.60

Road Safety: 6.97

Driver Services: 4.34

Road Quality: 5.90

Socio-economic rating: 0.00

Wazeyness: 0.90

The score each country or city received indicates how satisfied or miserable they are with the driving condition in their countries. In this case, 10 means Waze users feel satisfied while 1 means Waze users feel miserable.

Compared to the Philippines' 3.02 rating, the country with the best outlook is the Netherlands, with a score of 7.90.

Meanwhile, ASEAN neighbor Indonesia positioned slightly higher at the 36th rank with a score of 3.71.

Waze said the survey focused on countries and metropolitan areas with more than 40,000+ monthly active users to allow for accurate data and fair market comparisons.

– Rappler.com