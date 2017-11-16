Apple releases Philippine off-contract prices for iPhone 8 series, iPhone X
MANILA, Philippines – Got your wallets and credit cards ready?
Apple has released its pricing details for the off-contract models of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
While Globe and Smart have released details on their iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pricing, the following prices are for units not locked to a carrier.
Below is the pricing for the off-contract 64GB and 256 GB models of the three phones:
iPhone X
- 64GB: P64,490
- 256 GB: P73,990
iPhone 8
- 64GB: P44,990
- 256GB: P54,990
iPhone 8 Plus
- 64GB: P51,490
- 256GB: P60,990
The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are expected to launch on November 17 in the Philippines.
Meanwhile, the iPhone X is slated for release on December 1. – Rappler.com