Be prepared to shell out up to P74,000 for the iPhone X with the 256GB storage capacity!

Published 5:17 PM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Got your wallets and credit cards ready?

Apple has released its pricing details for the off-contract models of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

While Globe and Smart have released details on their iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus pricing, the following prices are for units not locked to a carrier.

Below is the pricing for the off-contract 64GB and 256 GB models of the three phones:

iPhone X

64GB: P64,490

256 GB: P73,990

iPhone 8

64GB: P44,990

256GB: P54,990

iPhone 8 Plus

64GB: P51,490

256GB: P60,990

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are expected to launch on November 17 in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the iPhone X is slated for release on December 1. – Rappler.com