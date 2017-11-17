The app, an apparent rebranding of the Facebook Mentions app, gives creators exclusive video-making tools and the ability to personalize their videos and share it to other platforms easily

Published 10:14 AM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook on Thursday, November 16 (November 17, Manila time), launched the Creator app for iOS, a new video app which the company is touting as "a one stop shop for creators of all kinds, to help take their passions to the next level."

The app, an apparent rebranding of the Facebook Mentions app as its download page on the iTunes store still lists it as Facebook Mentions, has a number of features influencers and video creators might take advantage of.

Creator gives app users exclusive tools to make live broadcasts and personalize their videos, from intros to outros and the frames on user videos. The app will also provide its own camera effects and frames.

App users will also benefit from the ability to access Facebook Stories to engage with viewers, and the app can crosspost content to other platforms.

Users also have a unified inbox with centralized comments from the company's two big services – Facebook and Instagram – and Messenger messages, as well as a means of instantly checking metrics and analytics on how well one's video or page is doing.

Facebook's Creator app is also scheduled to come out for Android devices in the coming months. – Rappler.com