Published 4:45 PM, November 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Communications announced Monday, November 20, it was changing the way its data rate worked.

Much like Globe Telecom's current mobile data rates, Smart said on its support site that it was "enhancing" its data rate to cost P2 per megabyte (MB) of data used. The change will be made effective on November 28. Previously, Smart charged P5 for every 15 minutes of data.

Users may have also received a text message from Smart regarding the change.

Smart explained that once a user has depleted his included data allotment, they can choose to take advantage of a postpaid data add-on plan or be placed on this new default mobile data rate.

Users will be receive text notifications for going beyond a given peso amount of data consumed, specifically at P500, P1,000, and P2,000.

To avoid bill shock, users will be capped at a P2,500 limit, and after which, their data speeds will be throttled down to 128 kilobits per second (128 kbps) till the next billing period begins.

A spokesperson for Smart, when asked if the change will affect older legacy plans, replied, "If you are subscribed to (a) particular data plan/package/add-on, you will not be affected by this regular browsing rate." – Rappler.com