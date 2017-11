Uber says hackers compromised personal data from some 57 million riders and drivers of the ridesharing service in a 2016 incident

Published 7:06 AM, November 22, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Uber said Tuesday, November 21, hackers compromised personal data from some 57 million riders and drivers of the ridesharing service in a 2016 incident.

"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

