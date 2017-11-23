Codenamed Star 1 and Star 2, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will reportedly have some upgraded specs and will still get the full March announcement treatment from Samsung

Published 5:29 PM, November 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung will show off its upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2018) in January, Venturebeat reported on Thursday, November 23.

Codenamed Star 1 and Star 2, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will still employ the same 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved-edge Super AMOLED "Infinity" display types.

Some of the other internal specifications will be upgraded for this upcoming iteration. The S9+ will reportedly offer more RAM – 6GB versus 4GB on the S9 – and will have dual cameras on the back. Processor-wise current speculation points to a 10-nanometer Snapdragon 845 from Qualcomm or an Exynos model for specific regions.

Samsung is also planning to introduce a backwards-compatible DeX docking station, which, when placed flat on the dock, will turn your smartphone into a keypad or touchpad for computing on an external display.

While the report says the phones will be shown off in January, Samsung is still said to be planning a March announcement for the devices, as with previous years. – Rappler.com