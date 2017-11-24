Meralco calls it the 'Customer Experience Engine,' which will allow consumers to request for consumption information, pay bills and apply for services online

Published 1:24 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco announced that they are building a service portal called the Customer Experience Engine (CXE) at the 3rd Meralco Technology and Innovation Summit held earlier this week.

Gavin Barfield, chief technology advisor of Meralco, made the reveal – a project that serves as one of the pillars of the company's customer-focused disruption.

"We are finishing developing it and we will launch it next year, probably first quarter, because as Mr. Oscar Reyes (Meralco CEO and president) said, customers are changing dramatically. We are entering the 'touchscreen generation,' a new generation of customers. They really want transparency and convenience."

When the portal is live, Meralco sees paper transactions in business centers, the queues, the face-to-face dealings, and over-the-phone correspondence becoming transformed digitally.

When Meralco launches CXE, customers will be able to log onto the portal or digital app and perform common tasks such as applying for a service, paying a bill, or asking for information on energy consumption. Customers can save time and money by not going to the company's business centers to transact, but rather through their smartphones, tablets, or home computers.

As the digital journey of the power company continues to roll, it will introduce artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots aimed at creating more personal relationships with customers.

"If you think about it, the way you talk to friends, in WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook Messenger, that's not the way you talk to companies," Barfield says. "You send email, you fill out forms."

Reyes also acknowledged the increasing number of its young customers who are technology-savvy. He cited the importance of meeting their expectations.

"Everybody is going digital. We have an increasing number of millennial customers, so we have to be able to relate and they have to interact with us, they have to interface with us in a way that is comfortable for them, in a way that they enjoy."

"We know that without going into digital, without transformation, without innovation, we will be left behind. We will not exist. We cannot interface in a manner that our customers are really looking for," he said.

Meralco, says Barfield, a British national, "wants to move away from the transactional customer service to conversational customer service, and that's only possible by using digital technology and by using artificial intelligence. chatbots, automation, and machine learning. That's what's coming."– Rappler.com