Mozilla and Troy Hunt of the Have I Been Pwned breach notification service are working on an add-on that warns users visiting websites that figured in a data breach or hack

Published 2:04 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Following the release of the Firefox Quantum browser update, Mozilla appears to be planning a future iteration of the browser that will warn users if they're visiting a site that suffered a hack or data breach.

Mozilla is working with Troy Hunt, a security expert most known for his data breach notification service Have I Been Pwned. Hunt confirmed he was working with Mozilla on Thursday, November 23.

As many people have now worked out, yes, we're doing some awesome things with @mozilla and @haveibeenpwned https://t.co/UFW0CNLGtk — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) November 22, 2017

The add-on right now is basic, but can be downloaded and tested by those familiar with Github. If you're visiting a website that's figured in a data breach, the add-on will flag the site with information pertaining to the data breach. The add-on itself does not hinder entry into the site, but rather provides users with information pertaining to potential risks or issues that may have plagued a site's security at one point in time.

Speaking with Engadget, Hunt explained they were still working on how the implementation will play out. "Firefox is just looking at which sites have been been breached and we're discussing other ways of using the data in the future," Hunt said.

As for the reasoning behind the team-up, he explained, "They've got a broad reach and surfacing this info via Firefox is a great way to get more exposure around data breaches."

While previously breached sites might not want past issues dug up, the service can be helpful for regular browser users who may not have ever known about a data breach on a site they had used normally, and may encourage them to beef up their security and not reuse passwords. – Rappler.com