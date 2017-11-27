Imgur says they only found out about the hack against them after security researcher informed them of it

Published 2:24 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Image-sharing service Imgur said last Friday, November 24, it had been the victim of a 2014 hack that exposed the information of 1.7 million of its users.

Imgur explained it only found out about the years-old hack after it was reported to them.

Imgur's Chief Operating Officer, Roy Sehgal, said the hack may have been a brute force attack owing to the use of an older algorithm for security.

They did, however, respond quickly over Thanksgiving weekend to the breach, adding the hack didn't include users' personal information as the site never asked for such during sign-up. (READ: This website checks if your email has been compromised)

According to ZDNet, the stolen data was only found out after a dump of the data was sent to security researcher Troy Hunt, the developer behind the Have I Been Pwned breach notification service. – Rappler.com