Here are the pricing details for the iPhone X at Smart

Published 3:42 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Smart has released the pricing details of their postpaid packages for this year's most hyped phone, the iPhone X. The release of the details comes as the telco opens up pre-orders for the phones, which began last Friday, November 24.

The phone will be officially released on December 1. Off-contract, the phone goes for P64,490 (64GB) and P73,990 (256GB). Prior to Apple's price announcements in late November, gray market vendors sold the phones with prices ranging from P80,000 to P100,000.

At Smart, the phones will be available under iPhone Plans or All-In Plans. iPhone plans range from P999 to P2999 monthly, with total cashout ranging from P24,000 to 57,500. Here's the price chart along with the call, text, and data packages included with them:

Like the 8 and 8 Plus, the X is also available under Smart's All-In Plans. All-In Plans feature various data, call, and text packages, which the user can choose and avail according to their needs, ranging from P500 to P2500 monthly.

Check out the All-In Plans below:

– Rappler.com