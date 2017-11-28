Under Globe's lowest monthly plan, Plan 599, the 256GB iPhone X goes for P64,800

Published 3:58 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Globe's pricing details for postpaid packages of the new Apple iPhone X have been released.

Plans have corresponding data, call, and text allowances and other value-added features, which you can view on the Globe website here. Here's a chart of the initial cash-outs per plan:

The phones are also available under Globe's Platinum Plans. Under these plans, you get to enjoy Globe Priority Network, which prioritizes your connection over other users in the area; all-month data surfing; and Thea, Globe Platinum's digital concierge:

Check out Globe's iPhone X deals here. The deals have a two-year lock-in period. The phones are set for release on Friday, December 1, with pre-orders still ongoing.

For Smart's iPhone X postpaid deals, click here. – Rappler.com