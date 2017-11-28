Tumblr operations chief Jeff D'Onofrio will take over the CEO reins

Published 6:07 PM, November 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – David Karp, the founder of blogging service Tumblr, resigned from his CEO position at the company.

Karp, in a letter sent to his team on Tuesday, November 28, said his decision "comes after months of reflection on my personal ambitions, and at no cost to my hopefulness for Tumblr's future or the impact I know it can have."

Letter I just sent to my team https://t.co/3Vsv3ROuhf — David Karp (@davidkarp) November 27, 2017

Verizon, the owner of media conglomerate Oath – which Tumblr is now a part of – confirmed the news to The Verge, saying, "David Karp will depart Oath by the end of the year."

Verizon added, “David founded Tumblr 10 years ago as a space for the world’s creators, and we thank him for his commitment and passion driving the growth of the platform to almost 380 million blogs and over 155 billion posts.”

Tumblr operations chief Jeff D'Onofrio will take over the CEO position once Karp leaves the company. – Rappler.com