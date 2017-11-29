The new tech may also increase average capacities by 45%

Published 12:49 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung and its Advanced Institute of Technology announced a breakthrough in the development of a new kind of battery technology that could fully charge future phones and devices in just 12 minutes, as well as increase battery capacities by 45%.

Researchers from the Samsung institute were able to synthesize a graphene ball, said to be the key material in increasing charging times and potentially increasing battery capacities as well. Graphene is a kind of material that is 100 times more effective than copper in conducting electricity and 140 times faster in transferring energy than silicon, which "makes it an ideal material for fast charge," says Samsung.

Battery researchers have been looking for new materials to replace materials such as silicon, which is currently used in litihium-ion batteries. Graphene has been among these materials. "Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms from graphite, and is receiving much attention in the battery and display industry due to its physical, chemical stability," Samsung notes.

While Samsung hasn't been the only one trying to develop graphite-based batteries, what the tech giant has been able to do is the discovery of a mechanism to mass synthesize graphene affordably. By finding a cost-effective way to synthesize the material at scale, this means that, at the very least, Samsung has taken a step forward in bringing graphene batteries to the mass market.

“Our research enables mass synthesis of multifunctional composite material graphene at an affordable price. At the same time, we were able to considerably enhance the capabilities of lithium-ion batteries in an environment where the markets for mobile devices and electric vehicles is growing rapidly," said project lead Dr. Son-Inhyuk in an online post.

Samsung also showed how the material looked like under a microscope:

Standard charging on most phones requires 2 hours while fast-charging technologies bring down the time to 1 hour. Samsung's graphene batteries may theoretically reduce current fast-charging times by as much as 80% – meaning less time trying to look for and being tethered to power sockets. – Rappler.com