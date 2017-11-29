Karim Baratov pleads guilty to 8 criminal counts including conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse and aggravated identity theft

Published 7:24 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A Kazakhstan-born Canadian man pleaded guilty for playing a role in helping Russian spies hack into Yahoo email accounts.

Cyberscoop reported Karim Baratov was charged for his role in a 2014 data breach affecting Yahoo. The breach allowed hackers to steal information tied to 500 million Yahoo accounts.

He pleaded guilty to 8 criminal counts. These include conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse and aggravated identity theft.

Three other men, including Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, were also charged, with Baratov said to be working under the orders of the FSB agents for pay.

As the 3 others live in Russia, however, they cannot be arrested as no extradition agreement exists between the US and Russia.

Prosecutors recommended 70 to 87 months in jail for the first charge and 24 months for the identity theft charges against Baratov.

A sentencing hearing will be held on February 20, 2018. – Rappler.com