Datally lets users track the apps that use up data, and determine where they can save data usage

Published 3:27 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In the age of data caps, saving data can make a lot of financial sense. Google's got a new app users can take advantage of to make tracking and managing your data usage on Android devices easier.

Google announced Thursday, November 30, it was formally launching Datally, a new mobile data management application, worldwide.

The app allows users to track the apps that use up data the most for a given user, as well as determine where they can save data. The app also has a toggle to help users automatically save data when they're not using WiFi.

Google, in an online post, provided more details on how the app benefits users:

The app helps you understand your data, and provides usage details on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis. Users will also get personalized recommendations for how you can save more.

By turning on the "Data Saver" bubble, the app blocks background data usage and tracks real-time data usage while using each of your apps. Google says that it’s like a speedometer for your data.

The app allows you to further save data by informing you if you’re near public Wi-Fi and help you connect. Users are also given the chance to rate the network quality for the benefit of future users.

Caesar Sengupta, Vice President for the Next Billion Users team at Google, added Datally had been in testing in the Philippines for the past few months, with users able to save up to 30% on their data.

Now, users everywhere running Android 5.0 or greater can download it via the Google Play Store to help them save on their data usage. Try it out and see if it helps you save on data. – Rappler.com