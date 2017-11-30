The addition comes as Waze believes that drive times, routes and roads vary between full-sized automobiles and motorcycles

Published 4:14 PM, November 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Traffic navigation app Waze now officially supports a new vehicle type: motorcycles.

Waze, in an emailed statement, says that drive times, routes, and roads may vary between full-sized automobiles and motorcycles. There are some roads that larger vehicles can't access but may be passable to motorcycles. With Waze's official support for the two-wheeled vehicles, the app hopes to differentiate between the two vehicle types and what roads they are able to access, ultimately finding more efficient routes for motorcycles.

Waze also says that by being able to find routes for motorcycles, the benefits will also trickle down to cars, as roads are freed up from a portion of these motorcycle riders. Data collection also becomes more detailed and more accurate with the new feature, according to the statement, which will in turn improve the service for every user regardless of vehicle type.

Here are the promised benefits to motorcycle riders as laid out by Waze:

Improved routes based on information from fellow motorcyclists

Better arrival time estimations that may vary from automobile ETAs

Routing on narrow roads where cars are not permitted

New motorcycle cursor for vehicle type; new motorcycle moods available to all Wazers

Easy navigation without touching the phone – to ensure a safe ride, all motorcyclists can utilize voice commands so they don't need to touch the phone while docked/they're driving

Waze users on motorcycles will still get the features that standard car routing receives including alerts on police, speed-camera and speed traps, road closures, and restrictions

To turn on routing for motorcycles, visit settings, and go to vehicle type and tap “Motorcycles”. The feature, launched on Wednesday, November 29, is now available on Android and iOS.

The company also advises to only enter destination details while stationary and in a safe place. – Rappler.com

