The wider release of Twitter Lite follows a test phase in the Philippines

Published 12:17 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter Lite, a version of the Twitter app that's been optimized for developing countries, is expanding its reach to 24 new areas following a successful trial run in the Philippines.

TechCrunch reported Twitter Lite worked just as well even on unreliable 2G and 3G signals. The app can also be downloaded quickly, as it has a 3-megabyte file size, meaning it's also friendly to those with not a lot of extra space on their phone.

The app is heading to the following 24 countries:

Algeria

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Egypt

Israel

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Malaysia

Nigeria

Nepal

Panama

Peru

Serbia

El Salvador

South Africa

Thailand

Tunisia

Tanzania

Venezuela

Twitter added that the Philippine experiment led to an over 50% increase in tweets, which should bode well for Twitter Lite's adoption in other countries. – Rappler.com