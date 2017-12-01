Twitter Lite rollout expands to 24 more countries
MANILA, Philippines – Twitter Lite, a version of the Twitter app that's been optimized for developing countries, is expanding its reach to 24 new areas following a successful trial run in the Philippines.
TechCrunch reported Twitter Lite worked just as well even on unreliable 2G and 3G signals. The app can also be downloaded quickly, as it has a 3-megabyte file size, meaning it's also friendly to those with not a lot of extra space on their phone.
The app is heading to the following 24 countries:
- Algeria
- Bangladesh
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Israel
- Kazakhstan
- Mexico
- Malaysia
- Nigeria
- Nepal
- Panama
- Peru
- Serbia
- El Salvador
- South Africa
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Tanzania
- Venezuela
Twitter added that the Philippine experiment led to an over 50% increase in tweets, which should bode well for Twitter Lite's adoption in other countries. – Rappler.com