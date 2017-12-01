Google says, 'Unless the exclusive purpose of the app is that of a lock screen, apps may not introduce ads or features that monetize the locked display of a device'

Published 6:28 PM, December 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Google will be cracking down on apps that have lock screen advertisements on them if the app isn't explicitly a lock screen application.

Android Police reported on Thursday, November 30, that certain ad implementations will no longer be allowed. In this case, apps like photo editors and file managers can no longer place ads on the lock screen of an Android phone.

Google's developer monetization page added, "Unless the exclusive purpose of the app is that of a lock screen, apps may not introduce ads or features that monetize the locked display of a device."

Developers hoping to keep their apps online will want to make adjustments in order to avoid getting taken down for breaking the policy. – Rappler.com