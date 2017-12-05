KE Rosales and PBE Philippe represent the Philippines in the NBA 2K18 Asian tournament with a prize pool of $10,000

Published 7:01 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The official NBA 2K18 Philippine tournament crowned Karlo Rosales a.k.a. KE Rosales as the champion in the December 2 finals held in the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Circuit, Makati.

Rosales, who lost an early semi-finals match in the "twice to beat" bracket style tournament, redeemed himself by powering through the loser’s bracket and qualifying for the finals.

Philippe Herrero IV a.k.a. PBE Philippe was the first to qualify for the Asian tournament going undefeated leading up to the finals.

The two met in the heated and nail-bitingly tight finals matchup. Only needing a single win after dominant winning streak that day, PBE Philippe was inches away from an early championship in the back and forth first game. Not going down without a fight, KE Rosales forced double overtime, eventually taking the first game.

Despite fatigue setting in, the second game was still tightly contested. KE Rosales soon one-upped PBE Philippe and took a sizeable lead in the second half, winning the championship game.

On top of qualifying for the Asian tournament, KE Rosales bagged $600 and a brand new NBA 2K18 PS4 Pro Bundle.

An 18-year-old Grade 11 student, Rosales has been playing the NBA 2K series since 2K13 and is no stranger to competition, having joined local tournaments in the past few years. This has greatly helped him prepare and know what to expect saying: “Nagpractice ako para paghandaan ‘to [tournament]. Worth it naman!”

(I practiced to prepare for this tournament. It was worth it!)

When asked how he prepared, he said: “Practice [laro] araw-araw.” (I played everyday.)

Both KE Rosales and PBE Philippe will be representing the Philippines in the NBA 2K18 Asian Tournament to be held in the Taipei Game Show in Taipei, Taiwan this January, 2018.

There, they put their virtual ball skills to the test against the top 2 players from the following countries: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei. Competitors will be vying for a chance to win cash from the $10,000 prize pool.

The champion wins $6,000, while the first runner-up receives $2,500, the second runner-up receives $1,000, and the third runner-up receives $500.

After winning their qualifying matches, both players were all smiles, surrounded by friends and supporters. The first to qualify, PBE Philippe admitted: “Hindi pa siya nag-sisink in sa akin pero matagal ko na siyang gusto since lumabas pa yung 2K18.”

(It hasn’t sunk in yet but, I’ve been wanting this since 2K18 came out.)

KE Rosales, on the other hand, was excited to be able to represent the country and compete abroad.

Out of the thousand who signed up for the tournament across the nation, the Philippines has finally found its top two players in the massively popular basketball sim, NBA 2K18. – Rappler.com