Capcom announces a late 2018 release for 'Mega Man 11' in addition to rereleasing all the games in the series for multiple platforms.

Published 4:18 PM, December 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone's favorite blue bomber is back! Those who remember Mega Man – or Rockman, as he's known in Japan – will be pleased to know he's making a return in fine form.

Capcom announced Monday, December 4, it was releasing an entirely new Mega Man game in addition to rereleasing all the games in the series for multiple platforms.

Mega Man 11 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in late 2018, Capcom revealed.

Capcom said of the upcoming title, "Mega Man 11 brings a fresh new design and incredible 2.5D visuals to the classic series, leaping into the modern era of gaming with beautiful 3D-modeled characters and hand-drawn environments."

Capcom also said it was adding some features that'd make it more accessible to people coming in fresh to the Mega Man game series, such as a number of difficulty options.

To tide us over during the long wait, Capcom also announced a rerelease of the previous games in the Mega Man and Mega Man X series.

The 8 Mega Man X games will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs in Summer 2018.

Meanwhile, Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will be headed to the Switch in Spring 2018. – Rappler.com