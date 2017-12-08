The game is set for release in 2018, 20 years after the series' debut

Published 3:23 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A tale of souls and swords is being retold once more!

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced Thursday, December 7 (December 8, Philippine time) that Soulcalibur VI is in the works for a 2018 release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This will be the current generation iteration of the nearly 20-year-old weapons-based fighting game series, with the game running on Unreal Engine 4, accoring to Polygon.

It's been 5 years since the last Soulcalibur game – Soulcalibur V – came out on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012, and we're happy to see it coming back.

Are you excited for a new Soulcalibur game? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com