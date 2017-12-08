The service, internally called Remix, is slated to come out in March, according to people familiar with the matter

Published 7:15 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube is planning to make its own music streaming service, Bloomberg reported Friday, December 8.

The new streaming service is said to have on-demand music streaming, but may add elements of YouTube into it, such as video clips.

The service, internally called Remix, is slated to come out in March.

It already has Warner Music Group signed on. YouTube is also in talks with Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group for further partnerships, and is trying to find artists who would like to promote the new streaming service.

Google, YouTube's parent company, has tried a number of approaches to get people to pay for content. This began with Google Play Music in 2011, followed by 2014's YouTube Music Key, which would allow subscribers to watch music videos without advertisements, and then 2016's YouTube Red, which tried to get subscribers to pay for an ad-free, premium YouTube experience. – Rappler.com