Published 6:06 PM, December 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Video games can be serious business for some people, enough even to go to dastardly lengths for the games and in-game achievements they care about.

One raider of popular massively multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG) World of Warcraft (WoW) felt the effort to become one of the world's first to clear the game's latest endgame activity was serious enough that he sabotaged his own teammates for an opportunity to gain glory for himself.

According to the Twitter account of the player Jeathebelle, an officer for the endgame raiding guild Limit, one of their now-former guild members – a healer named Adois – appeared to have sent distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against fellow members ahead of him.

By sending DDoS attacks against other healers in the raid group's roster of players, Adois hoped to take over that other player's spot in the raiding group as they attempted to become the first group in the world to clear the Mythic difficulty of the raid called Antorus, the Burning Throne.

Jeathebelle explained on Twitter that they had proven, "beyond a shadow of a doubt that Limit's 5th main healer, Adois, used spoofed links sent to his co-healers to scrape our IP addresses and then DDoS a healer, forcing him offline to get a raid spot for himself."

Jeathebelle added they found out the link Adois had posted was an IP address scraper, which Adois used to post the IP address elsewhere so that address could be attacked.

We only found out b/c Adois was begging a healer to click his shorted URL link, so we checked out the link and it redirected to an IP scraper.



The guild also realized Adois had been doing this in earlier raids.

Now we realize he's been doing this for a long time. We used another healer instead of him on Mistress, and that healer immediately started disconnecting the rest of the entire tier, forcing us to bring in Adois for Avatar and KJ.



As of press time, Adois has yet to respond on Twitter regarding the removal from Limit.

With word of Adois' actions spreading across raiding circles in World of Warcraft, it is unlikely Adois will be able to fulfill his goal of being one of the world's first players to beat that game's latest challenge. – Rappler.com