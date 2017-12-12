'Super Robot Wars X' to come out in Asia in 2018 with English subtitles
MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the Super Robot Wars franchise will be pleased to know that a new game in the series has been announced for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PS Vita and is slated to come in 2018 with English subtitles.
Following the footsteps of Super Robot Wars V, Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia released a trailer for an English-subtitled version of Super Robot Wars X, which will feature its own universes-colliding story as the machines from multiple anime and game universes are drafted into a war on a new world.
The game will feature the machines from the following media:
- The Unchallengeable Daitarn 3
- Aura Battler Dunbine
- New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children (Mechs only)
- Mobile Suit Gundam F91
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz
- Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: The Steel Seven
- Gundam Reconguista in G
- Mashin Hero Wataru
- Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water
- Brave Express Mightgaine
- Gurren Lagann
- Gurren Lagann The Movie: The Lights in the Sky are Stars
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2
- True Mazinger Edition Z: The Impact!
- True Mazinger ZERO vs Great General of Darkness
- Mazinkaiser
- Buddy Complex
- Buddy Complex Final Act –Into the Skies of Tomorrow-
- Cross Ange: Rondo of Angels and Dragons
Super Robot Wars X is set for release in Japan on March 29, 2018.
The Asia version, which will come with English subtitles, is slated to release in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand on April 26, 2018. – Rappler.com