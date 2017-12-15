Buzzfeed says the new feature will let a Facebook user navigate between multiple accounts

Published 12:07 PM, December 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook on Thursday, December 14, pointed towards a feature it was working on working that would allow a user to switch between multiple accounts on the same computer.

Buzzfeed pointed to a Faceboook help page from the test pointing to the change.

The help page linked in the test offers this tidbit of information, which reads:

You can use the image at the top of your page to navigate between accounts. This allows you and your family or friends to more quickly switch between Facebook accounts while using the same computer.

You can choose whether or not to save your password for quicker login. If you select Remember my password, you'll remain logged in to Facebook without having to re-enter your password each time you log in. You can also remove saved login information from your account and add extra security.

Facebook did not comment on the reported feature to Buzzfeed, though if a feature of this sort really is in testing, it would defeat some of the protections in play against the use of multiple Facebook or Instagram accounts for marketing or trolling purposes. – Rappler.com