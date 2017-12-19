The updated Twitter policies do not apply to military or government entities

Published 5:09 PM, December 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter on Monday, December 18, released its updated guidelines for curbing abusive behavior and hateful conduct on the social media platform. The changes take aim at individuals and groups on and off platform, including how the present their accounts on Twitter.

In a blog post, Twitter laid out what it now deems violations of its rules. These include accounts that, either through their profile information or related interests and associations, are deemed to be promoting or wishing hate or violence against another person or group.

Also included are groups that "use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes," with exceptions to be made in cases where a group has engaged in or completed peaceful resolutions.

The policy, Twitter added, does not apply to military or government entities.

The changes, which were announced on November 18, followed the removal of verified account badges of some white supremacists and hate group members.

We’ve updated our rules around abuse and hateful conduct as well as violence and physical harm. These changes will be enforced starting December 18. Read our updated rules here: https://t.co/NGVT3qGFvg — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 17, 2017

More information on Twitter's rules and policies can be found on their help page. – Rappler.com