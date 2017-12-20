Traffic jams may hit a peak on Friday, according to navigation app Waze

Published 5:22 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Google-owned navigation app Waze reported that December 22, a Friday, may be the worst day to drive this Christmas in terms of traffic conditions in metro areas across the Philippines.

Waze, in an email announcement, said that they based the prediction on data collected over the past year, or simply put, historical data.

Waze also showed when it may be the worst time to drive on the 22nd and on other dates this Christmas season:

Waze also showed the top 10 metro areas in the Philippines where traffic increases the most during the Christmas season. They are as follows:

Waze also shared a list of the top 5 Christmas songs played by Filipino Waze users this season, listed below. Waze currently has a partnership with music streaming service Spotify, which allows Spotify to be integrated within the Waze app.

1) “All I Want For Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey

2) “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé

3) “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande

4) “Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – 2010 Digital Remaster” by John Lennon

5) “Last Christmas – Remastered” by Wham!

Hopefully, these songs can help you keep your cool should you find yourself in a traffic jam on Waze's "worst day to drive this Christmas", December 22. – Rappler.com