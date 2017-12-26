Julian Assange's account disappears before reappearing more than 12 hours later

Published 7:50 PM, December 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's Twitter account (@JulianAssange) briefly disappeared, Monday morning, December 25, Manila time.

Several online news outlets reported on the disappearance of the account of the WikiLeaks founder, which reappeared after more than 12 hours of being unavailable. The disappearance trended on Twitter, but soon after the account reappeared, initially with only a portion of his followers. The followers returned, however, a few hours after the account's restoration.

According to Gizmodo, Assange's account last tweeted on Friday, December 22, before its momentary disappearance. The WikiLeaks Twitter account was untouched entirely, and never disappeared.

The WikiLeaks account also tweeted about the incident shortly after:

Despite some oddities from the US Navy and Twitter today and increased physical surveillance @JulianAssange's physical situation at the embassy remains unaltered--confined without charge in violation of two UN rulings requiring the UK to set him free.https://t.co/ne7cQ2Uryw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 25, 2017

Assange, an Australian, has been staying in Ecuador's embassy in London since 2010, living in fear of being extradited to the United States for the exposés that his site has published through the years.

Twitter has not published its statement on the momentary disappearance of the high-profile account. A similar incident happened last November when US President Donald Trump's Twitter account also momentarily vanished. – Rappler.com