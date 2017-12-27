While users of BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone 8.0 can still use WhatsApp, some features may stop working, and users will be unable to make new accounts or reverify their accounts on the operating systems mentioned

Published 10:51 AM, December 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – WhatsApp released its plans for some older mobile operating systems, ending support for BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone by the end of the year as they were no longer actively developing for those platforms.

Specifically, Whatsapp's support page mentions new account creation and the re-verification of existing accounts will be deprecated on the following operating systems on December 31:

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10

Windows Phone 8.0 and older

Users will still be able to use WhatsApp on those devices, though the company has mentioned that some features may stop functioning due to the removal of active support for those operating system types.

Those on older model phones are advised to upgrade to a newer OS version or a different device entirely to continue using WhatsApp. – Rappler.com