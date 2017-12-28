Snap also reportedly hires Rahul Chopra, the former Global Head of Video at News Corp, to spearhead the initiative

Published 4:49 PM, December 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Snap, the company behind the Snapchat application, is working on a new feature or system to allow users to share their content outside the Snapchat application.

The report from livestreaming news network Cheddar says the feature will be called Stories Everywhere.

Cheddar's report also says Snap has hired Rahul Chopra, the former Senior Vice President and Global Head of Video at News Corp to lead the initiative. Chopra will be in charge of determining how to share the user-generated content of Snapchat users onto the web and on other platforms.

The report also said the move was a bit like Twitter's decision back in 2011 to allow for embedding of tweets in articles and blog posts, and follows a push to make Snapchat friendlier and easier to use.

Snap did not comment on the Cheddar report. – Rappler.com