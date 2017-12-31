Apple says the $29 replacement price will be made effective immediately, rather than in late January

Published 7:02 PM, December 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Apple has sped up its timeline for making replacement batteries for iPhones available at a discounted price, following controversy surrounding the company's throttling of iPhones with aging batteries.

Apple on Saturday, December 30, said the $29 replacement price will be made effective immediately, rather than in late January.

Speaking with Axios, Apple explained, "We expected to need more time to be ready, but we are happy to offer our customers the lower pricing right away."

Apple added, "Initial supplies of some replacement batteries may be limited." – Rappler.com