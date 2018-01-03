Buddybuild says it will be joining the Xcode engineering group of Apple, and will be ending Android app development on March 1

Published 11:07 AM, January 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apple on Tuesday, January 2, acquired Buddybuild, an app development service that makes it easier for developers to iterate and debug their apps on Android and iOS.

Buddybuild said in a January 2 blog post it will be joining the Xcode engineering group of Apple, but will still be headquartered in Vancouver.

TechCrunch said no financial terms have been disclosed for the acquisition.

The company will also be discontinuing support for Android app development on March 1, likely as part of the acquisition deal.

Free starter plans will also be discontinued on March 1.

Buddybuild's shift towards iOS specificity should make app development for iOS devices much easier as a result. – Rappler.com